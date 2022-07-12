Paolo Nutini announces four Hydro gigs - how to buy tickets

Paolo Nutini has announced a series of shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

The Paisley singer announced on social media that he will be performing at the SEC venue in December 2022 - a Christmas treat for fans.

It comes just days after he performed as one of the three headline acts at TRNSMT 2022.

Paolo Nutini will perform at the Hydro.

He also released his first album in years, Last Night in the Bittersweet, earlier this month, hitting number one in the UK album charts.

When will Paolo Nutini perform at the Hydro?

The Last Request and New Shoes singer will be performing at the Glasgow venue on December 13th, 14th, 16th and 18th.

Doors will open for all four shows at 6.30pm.

Nutini will be performing at the o2 Academy in Edinburgh in October and the Music Hall in Aberdeen in November - but tickets for both shows have already sold out.

When do Paolo Nutini tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday, July 14.

Standard tickets will go on sale the following day, Friday, July 15, at 9am.