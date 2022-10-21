Paramore have announced their first UK tour since reuniting, including a date for Glasgow fans.

Paramore have announced a five date tour across the UK next year, including a date in Glasgow. The band made their return to the stage October 2, at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California. It was their first gig since 2018.

Since reuniting the band have shown no signs of slowing down, and have a brand new, long awaited sixth album called This Is Why set to release on February 10, 2023. The band released the title single from the album on September 28, cementing their iconic return for fans.

Frontwoman Hayley Williams teased that a UK tour was on the way last month saying: ‘It won’t be long.’ Fans will be pleased to know that she stuck to her words and the rock band is hitting stadiums nationwide.

Williams spoke to Kerrang Magazine in September and said: “We talked about the UK more than we’ve ever talked about it while making this record. We were like really digging up our oldest influences that are from across The Pond. And we were like… every time I would imagine or envision playing a show it was, you know, some festival in the UK or some crowd that we played for in Manchester or something.”

So, when are Paramore coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are Paramore coming to Glasgow?

Paramore are scheduled to play at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 2, 2023.

How to get tickets to see Paramore in Glasgow

Fans who pre-order any ‘This is Why’ album format from the UK Paramore store will gain early access to tour tickets. If you have already pre-ordered via the UK store you will automatically be included in the tour presale.

The presale event is expected to begin at 10am on Wednesday October 26, 2022. Fans must preorder before Tuesday October 25, at 2pm to gain access to presale codes. Instructions will be emailed to you.

Paramore are another band on the line up for the 2022 When We Were Young festival in Vegas. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

Gigs in Scotland will also be hosting a presale event starting Thursday October 27, 10am.

General sale for tickets starts on Friday October 28, at 10am. Tickets can be purchased via Gigs in Scotland and Ticketmaster .

Who will be Paramore’s support act?

Bloc Party confirmed they would be the support act for all UK and Ireland tour dates.

What will Paramore’s setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm did release a setlist Paramore played at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Paramore played the following setlist on October 2, 2022:

This is Why

Brick by Boring Brick

Decode

Caught in the Middle

That’s What You Get

Ignorance

Forgiveness

I Caught Myself

Pool

Misguided Ghosts

Simmer

Ain’t It Fun

Boogie Juice

Rose-Coloured Boy

Told You So

Misery Business

Encore:

Still Into You

Hard Times

Full list of Paramore UK and Ireland tour dates

April 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

April 15 - Cardiff UK - International Arena

April 17 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

April 18 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

April 20 - London, UK - The O2

April 22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

