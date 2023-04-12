Paramore has released extra tickets for their first Glasgow show since reuniting - here’s how to get them

Paramore will make their grand return to the UK this week for the first time since reuniting as part of the band’s first tour since 2018. Tickets for the show went on sale last year and while fans may have been disappointed to miss out, Paramore have announced more tickets for their UK shows are now available.

The band made the exciting announcement on their social media channels in a statement that also confirmed when fans can get their hands on new merch. They said: Extra tickets just released in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, & London + early merch shopping info. See you soon. http://paramore.net/tour ”

Since reuniting the band have shown no signs of slowing down, releasing brand new, long awaited sixth album called This Is Why on February 10, 2023. The band released the title single from the album on September 28, cementing their iconic return for fans.

Frontwoman Hayley Williams teased a UK tour was on the way last month saying: “It won’t be long.” Fans will be pleased to know she stuck to her words and the rock band is hitting stadiums nationwide.

Williams spoke to Kerrang Magazine in September and said: “We talked about the UK more than we’ve ever talked about it while making this record. We were like really digging up our oldest influences that are from across The Pond. And we were like… every time I would imagine or envision playing a show it was, you know, some festival in the UK or some crowd that we played for in Manchester or something.”

So, when are Paramore coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When are Paramore playing Glasgow?

Paramore are scheduled to play at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on April 17, 2023.

How to get tickets Paramore in Glasgow

Paramore announced the extra tickets for the Glasgow show today (April 12). They will be made available on Ticketmaster ahead of the show on Monday.

Paramore are another band on the line up for the 2022 When We Were Young festival in Vegas. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

Who will be Paramore’s support act?

Bloc Party confirmed they would be the support act for all UK and Ireland tour dates. Bloc Party are known for their hits ‘Banquet’ and ‘Helicopter’.

What will Paramore’s setlist be?

While an official setlist has yet to be released, setlist.fm has released a setlist Paramore played at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield, California that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Paramore played the following setlist on October 2, 2022:

Hayley Williams of Paramore performs onstage in California (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)

This is Why

Brick by Boring Brick

Decode

Caught in the Middle

That’s What You Get

Ignorance

Forgiveness

I Caught Myself

Pool

Misguided Ghosts

Simmer

Ain’t It Fun

Boogie Juice

Rose-Coloured Boy

Told You So

Misery Business

Encore:

Still Into You

Hard Times

Full list of Paramore UK and Ireland tour dates

April 12 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

April 15 - Cardiff UK - International Arena

April 17 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

April 18 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

April 20 - London, UK - The O2

April 22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena