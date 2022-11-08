Peter Gabriel is embarking on his first UK tour for almost a decade

Peter Gabriel announces UK tour including Glasgow OVO Hydro show: how to buy tickets and presale details

Peter Gabriel has announced a UK tour for 2023 including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The 22-date European stint marks Gabriel’s first set of solo shows outside of North America since the 2014 Back to Front Tour.

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel play new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his timeless classics, combining hits, fan favourites and set-list surprises. He will also be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Peter Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Peter Gabriel rose to fame as the lead singer of prog-rock outfit Genesis before embarking on a successful solo career. He has worked with some of the world’s most distinguished artists such as Kate Bush, Joni Mitchell, and U2.

The Grammy-award winning musician has also contributed to films such as Pixar’s WALL.E, Birdy and The Last Temptation of Christ. Here’s everything you need to know about his 2023 UK tour coming to Glasgow.

When is Peter Gabriel playing in Glasgow?

Peter Gabriel’s i/o tour comes to Glasgow OVO Hydro on Thursday, June 22 2023.

How to get tickets for Peter Gabriel in Glasgow?

General sale tickets will be available via the LiveNation website from Friday, November 11 at 10am.

Presale tickets will also be available from 10am on Thursday, November 11 via the LiveNation website.

Peter Gabriel full UK & Ireland tour dates

Saturday June 17: Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Monday June 19: London - The O2

Thursday June 22: Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Friday June 23: Manchester - AO Arena

Sunday June 25: Dublin - 3Arena

