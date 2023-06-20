Peter Gabriel returns to the UK with a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week

Peter Gabriel is performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week, marking his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour. The former Genesis frontman is set to perform new material from his forthcoming album, i/o, as well as delving into his prolific back catalogue.

For his performance at OVO Hydro, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Peter Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”

Here’s everything fans of Peter Gabriel need to know before heading to his show at Glasgow OVO Hydro including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute ticket availability.

Door opening times for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Peter Gabriel’s upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 22 are set to open at 6.30pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro is yet to confirm when the event is scheduled to start and finish.

Full setlist for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to setlist.fm, Peter Gabriel’s setlist for his most recent show is below…

Washing of the Water

Growing Up

Panopticom

Four Kinds of Horses

i/o

Digging in the Dirt

Playing for Time

Olive Tree

This Is Home

Sledgehammer

Darkness

Love Can Heal

Road to Joy

Don’t Give Up

The Court

Red Rain

And Still

Big Time

Live and Let Live

Solsbury Hill

In Your Eyes

Biko

Who is the support act for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

There will be no opening act before Peter Gabriel on the UK tour.

Peter Gabriel upcoming UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

June

June 22 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

June 23 - Manchester AO Arena

June 25 - Dublin 3Arena

Are there last-minute tickets for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow OVO Hydro?

