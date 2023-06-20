Peter Gabriel is performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week, marking his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour. The former Genesis frontman is set to perform new material from his forthcoming album, i/o, as well as delving into his prolific back catalogue.
For his performance at OVO Hydro, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Peter Gabriel said of the tour: “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin. Look forward to seeing you out there.”
Here’s everything fans of Peter Gabriel need to know before heading to his show at Glasgow OVO Hydro including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute ticket availability.
Door opening times for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish
Doors for Peter Gabriel’s upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 22 are set to open at 6.30pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro is yet to confirm when the event is scheduled to start and finish.
Full setlist for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow OVO Hydro
According to setlist.fm, Peter Gabriel’s setlist for his most recent show is below…
- Washing of the Water
- Growing Up
- Panopticom
- Four Kinds of Horses
- i/o
- Digging in the Dirt
- Playing for Time
- Olive Tree
- This Is Home
- Sledgehammer
- Darkness
- Love Can Heal
- Road to Joy
- Don’t Give Up
- The Court
- Red Rain
- And Still
- Big Time
- Live and Let Live
- Solsbury Hill
- In Your Eyes
- Biko
Who is the support act for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?
There will be no opening act before Peter Gabriel on the UK tour.
Peter Gabriel upcoming UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro
June
- June 22 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- June 23 - Manchester AO Arena
- June 25 - Dublin 3Arena
Are there last-minute tickets for Peter Gabriel at Glasgow OVO Hydro?
Yes, there are still tickets available for Peter Gabriel’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro via Ticketmaster. Available tickets are priced from £47.10 - £200.35.