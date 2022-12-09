Peter Kay has added new dates to his mammoth comeback tour including a new show at Glasgow OVO Hydro

Peter Kay has announced extra dates for his Better Late Than Never tour including a show at Glasgow OVO Hydro. The Bolton-born comedian shared the news that his fans have been hoping for during his appearance on Sara Cox’s BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday (December 8) evening.

He said: “First of all I want to say thanks to everyone who’s bought tickets to my tour. We’ve finally managed to book some extra dates.”

Advertisement

Kay has kept up with demand for the new tour after many fans struggled to get tickets. An extra show will now be put on for fans in Liverpool, Manchester, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield and Dublin.

Most Popular

Earlier this year, Kay announced he’ll be going on tour for the first time in almost 12 years, after the planned Have Gags, Will Travel tour was cancelled due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.

Here’s everything you need to know about Peter Kay’s extra date at Glasgow OVO Hydro

When and where is Peter Kay playing in Glasgow?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Kay has announced an extra date for Glasgow OVO Hydro which will see the comedian returning to Scotland’s second city on Sunday, January 29 next year.

How to get tickets for Peter Kay’s extra date in Glasgow

Tickets for Peter Kay’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro available at 10am on Sunday (December 11) via Ticketmaster .

Peter Kay Better Late Than Never full UK tour dates

Advertisement

December 2 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 3 2022: AO Arena, Manchester

December 17 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

January 6 2023: M&S Arena, Liverpool

January 20 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

January 29 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow (new date)

January 30 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle (new date)

February 17 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

March 9 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

March 23 2023: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 5 2023: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

May 19 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

June 16 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

June 17 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

July 14 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

July 15 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

August 9 2023: The SSE Arena, Belfast (new date)

August 11 2023: Utilita Arena, Nottingham

October 6 2023: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (new date)

November 17 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield (new date)

November 22 2023: M&S Arena, Liverpool (new date)

December 2 2023: AO Arena, Manchester (new date)

December 15 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds (new date)