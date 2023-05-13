Register
Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro: Full information including when doors open, setlist and support acts

Post Malone is set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena tonight

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 13th May 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 17:00 BST

Post Malone is set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro soon and it’s not long till fans will be rocking along with the Texas-raised rapper. The Glasgow date is another stop on the artist’s much-anticipated UK leg of his Twelve Carat Tour.

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour includes dates in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester and will feature an elaborate production set-up of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist released his critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache last in 2022 and subsequently embarked on a 38-city trek across the U.S. and Canada. Here’s everything fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for Post Malone’s upcoming show need to know.

    Door opening times for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

    Doors for Post Malone’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Saturday, May 13 are set to open at 6pm.

    Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena has confirmed that the event is scheduled to start at 8:00pm and finish at 10:30pm.

    Full set list for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro 

    According to setlist.fm, Post Malone has played a total of five shows as part of the UK and Ireland leg of their tour. His setlist has remained the same throughout both shows.

    The most recent setlist from Post Malone’s show at London’s O2 Arena is below:

    1. Reputation
    2. Wow.
    3. I Like You (A Happier Song)
    4. Wrapped Around Your Finger
    5. Better Now
    6. Psycho
    7. Candy Paint
    8. I Fall Apart
    9. Euthanasia
    10. Stay 
    11. Lemon Tree (Acoustic)
    12. Circles
    13. Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol
    14. Take What You Want
    15. When I’m Alone
    16. Over Now
    17. rockstar
    18. Goodbyes
    19. Cooped Up
    20. Sunflower (with Swae Lee)
    21. Chemical
    22. Congratulations
    23. White Iverson

    Who is the support act for Post Malone at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

    Post Malone has confirmed that Rae Sremmurd will be supporting him at his Glasgow OVO Hydro show.

    Full list of UK tour dates for Post Malone - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

    May

    • 4 - London, The 02
    • 6 - London, The 02
    • 9 - Dublin, 3Arena 
    • 13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro 
    • 14 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena 
    • 16 - Manchester, AO Arena

    Are there last-minute tickets for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro? 

    Yes, there are still tickets available for Post Malone’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro via Ticketmaster. Available tickets, including resell, range from £69.80 - £131.44.

