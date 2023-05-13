Post Malone is set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena tonight

Post Malone is set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro soon and it’s not long till fans will be rocking along with the Texas-raised rapper. The Glasgow date is another stop on the artist’s much-anticipated UK leg of his Twelve Carat Tour.

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour includes dates in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester and will feature an elaborate production set-up of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist released his critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache last in 2022 and subsequently embarked on a 38-city trek across the U.S. and Canada. Here’s everything fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for Post Malone’s upcoming show need to know.

Door opening times for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Post Malone’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Saturday, May 13 are set to open at 6pm.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena has confirmed that the event is scheduled to start at 8:00pm and finish at 10:30pm.

Full set list for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to setlist.fm, Post Malone has played a total of five shows as part of the UK and Ireland leg of their tour. His setlist has remained the same throughout both shows.

The most recent setlist from Post Malone’s show at London’s O2 Arena is below:

Reputation Wow. I Like You (A Happier Song) Wrapped Around Your Finger Better Now Psycho Candy Paint I Fall Apart Euthanasia Stay Lemon Tree (Acoustic) Circles Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol Take What You Want When I’m Alone Over Now rockstar Goodbyes Cooped Up Sunflower (with Swae Lee) Chemical Congratulations White Iverson

Who is the support act for Post Malone at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

Post Malone has confirmed that Rae Sremmurd will be supporting him at his Glasgow OVO Hydro show.

Full list of UK tour dates for Post Malone - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

May

4 - London, The 02

6 - London, The 02

9 - Dublin, 3Arena

13 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

14 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 - Manchester, AO Arena

Are there last-minute tickets for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro?