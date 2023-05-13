Post Malone is set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro soon and it’s not long till fans will be rocking along with the Texas-raised rapper. The Glasgow date is another stop on the artist’s much-anticipated UK leg of his Twelve Carat Tour.
Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour includes dates in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester and will feature an elaborate production set-up of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages.
The GRAMMY-nominated artist released his critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache last in 2022 and subsequently embarked on a 38-city trek across the U.S. and Canada. Here’s everything fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for Post Malone’s upcoming show need to know.
Door opening times for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish
Doors for Post Malone’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Saturday, May 13 are set to open at 6pm.
Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena has confirmed that the event is scheduled to start at 8:00pm and finish at 10:30pm.
Full set list for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro
According to setlist.fm, Post Malone has played a total of five shows as part of the UK and Ireland leg of their tour. His setlist has remained the same throughout both shows.
The most recent setlist from Post Malone’s show at London’s O2 Arena is below:
- Reputation
- Wow.
- I Like You (A Happier Song)
- Wrapped Around Your Finger
- Better Now
- Psycho
- Candy Paint
- I Fall Apart
- Euthanasia
- Stay
- Lemon Tree (Acoustic)
- Circles
- Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol
- Take What You Want
- When I’m Alone
- Over Now
- rockstar
- Goodbyes
- Cooped Up
- Sunflower (with Swae Lee)
- Chemical
- Congratulations
- White Iverson
Who is the support act for Post Malone at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?
Post Malone has confirmed that Rae Sremmurd will be supporting him at his Glasgow OVO Hydro show.
Full list of UK tour dates for Post Malone - including Glasgow OVO Hydro
Are there last-minute tickets for Post Malone at Glasgow OVO Hydro?
Yes, there are still tickets available for Post Malone’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro via Ticketmaster. Available tickets, including resell, range from £69.80 - £131.44.