Post Mortem Live: Solve mystery murder at Glasgow event

The Post-Mortem Live arrives in Glasgow next month, for two events offering attendees the chance to solve a murder.

Working with award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri in this four-hour long experience, you’ll get into the bowls of CSI, pathology, and forensics to determine how the victim Rachel Harris met her death.

In this rare insight into a post-mortem, you will actually dissect the human body to learn about the organ systems including a real kidney, stomach, intestines, lungs and heart.

You get to help solve the murder.

You will also use forensic entomology, the study of insects to try and work out how long the body has been left for dead. To do this you will pull live maggots and pupae casings from the dead body using forceps which has been specially prepared and use expert guidance to work out how old they are.

What’s the story?

The interactive show sold out across the country in 2021 and is back with even more of a gross twist.

Rachel Harris was last seen at around midnight on October 1, and her body was discovered on December 18, 2021. The sequence of events leading to her demise will be unveiled in this unique live show that’s not for the faint-hearted.

How do I buy tickets?

The events are being held on March 30 and 31 at Merchants House.