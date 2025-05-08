Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is almost time for Night 14 of the Premier League Darts - but how can you watch at home 🎯

It is Night 14 of the Premier League Darts.

The action is heading to the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

But how can you watch all the action at home?

The Premier League Darts is drawing close to its conclusion for 2025 - but there are still a few weeks worth of action left. It is Leeds’ turn to play host as the stars are set to take to the stage on Night 14.

Just four of the players will make it to the play-off stage later this month and plenty is still up for grabs. Luke Littler has already confirmed his spot at the O2 in London - but who else will join him?

If you didn’t manage to get a ticket - or don’t live close to Leeds - you might be wondering how to watch it at home. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Premier League Darts on TV today?

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries | Getty Images

Night 14 is taking place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds and it will once again be live on Sky Sports. The broadcaster has the rights for the full competition - as well as the world championship later this year.

Coverage is set to begin at 7pm today (May 8) and will run throughout the night. However you may get caught out by a change of channels.

Which Sky Sports channel is the darts on?

Throughout the competition’s previous 13 weeks, Sky Sports has moved around the channel it is on - depending on other sporting events. Due to the EFL play-offs starting this evening, the darts will be on Sky Sports Action/ Action HD from 7pm.

It will also be on Sky Sports Main Event later in the night - from 10pm onwards. So if you only have access to that channel you will be able to catch the conclusion of tonight’s action.

It will also be available to watch on Now TV if you have a sports package subscription.

