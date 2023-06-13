Queens Of The Stone Age have confirmed a Glasgow date for the UK and Europe leg of their ‘The End is Nero’ 2023 tour.

Queens Of The Stone Age are embarking on a huge UK tour including a much-anticipated stop at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The rock-group announced ‘The End is Nero’ tour will kick off in November 2023 with fans counting down the days til their return.

The band played Donington Park’s iconic Download festival over the weekend where they hinted at a potential return to the UK and Ireland in the near future. The announcement also coincided with the release of a new music video for their latest single, ‘Carnavoyeur’, taken from their upcoming album ‘In Times New Roman…’, due for release Friday (June 16).

Here’s everything fans need to know about the grammy-nominated band’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro.

When and where are Queens Of The Stone Age playing in Glasgow?

Queen of the Stone Age will be performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro on November 18.

How to get tickets for Queens Of The Stone Age in Glasgow

Members of the Queens Of The Stone Age fanclub will get access to presale tickets via the band’s official website from 10am on June 13. Alternatively, you can access presale tickets via the Live Nation website from 10am on Thursday June 15.

General sale for tickets for the tour go live on Friday June 16 at 10am. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster and Live Nation .

Queens Of The Stone Age UK 2023 dates

Here is the full list of dates and locations QOTSA will be playing in the UK:

November, 14 – Manchester – AO Arena

November, 15 – London – The O2

November, 18 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

November, 19 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

November, 20 – Stockton-on-Tees – Globe Theatre

November, 22 – Dublin – 3Arena