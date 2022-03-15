Queen’s Park Arena: New events - including alcohol-free music festival - announced

The organisers behind the Queen’s Park Arena announced on social media that the outdoor venue would be hosting 55 days of events throughout 2022.
These will be held from May until September.
New events
The first event to be announced was a choirs festival, celebrating chorus from the Southside and wider Scotland, being held on Friday, May 27.
The next day will see the park hosting ‘Set the Seen’ - an event aiming to raise awareness of invisible illnesses.
And, on Sunday, May 29, Queen’s Park will be staging the second alcohol-free music festival, Recovery Connects.
All the events are community led and are free to enter.
Festival of the South
Last week, it was announced that a two-day trad, folk and Celtic music festival, Festival of the South, would be held in the park.
The festival will be going ahead from August 27-28.
For more information about events being held at the Queen’s Park Arena, visit the group’s Facebook page.