Scotland fans and film buffs are in for a treat this summer, as the outdoor cinema at Queen’s Park returns.

The Queen’s Park Arena will be hosting a range of live events, from workshops and classes to music festivals and stand-up comedy.

Among the highlights this summer is the return of the outdoor cinema, which will be showing classic movies and Scotland’s international games.

The action begins on May 30 with the cult favourite, The Big Lebowski, starring Jeff Bridges and John Goodman.

Scotland games are being shown at Queen’s Park.

‘90s hit Clueless follows the next day, with Napoleon Dynamite, The Thing, Silence of the Lambs and Alien among the films playing.

Live football will also be showing, with Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Ukraine, and matches against Armenia and Ireland, on the big screen.

To find out more about what’s showing at the outdoor cinema, visit the Queen’s Park events page.