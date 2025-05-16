42 record fairs coming to Scotland all music collectors should visit across Summer 2025
- Scottish music lovers - this one is for you.
- Looking for that coveted release but found out that international shipping costs more than the item itself?
- Why not investigate a number of record fairs across the region this summer before taking the plunge shopping online?
So, you're looking for that one item to complete your music collection's back catalog, but for some reason, you either can't find it or the dreaded postage costs are deterring you.
Thankfully, there's the option of heading to one of the many record fairs taking place throughout Scotland during the sunnier months, which may help alleviate those postage costs.
However, we cannot be held responsible if it inspires a brand new interest in collecting another artist; maybe a touch of Teenage Fanclub or that rare Belle and Sebastian bootleg that inspires you to discover the world of bootleg releases?
We've consulted the comprehensive list of events provided by Record Fairs UK to bring you 42 events taking place across Scotland, from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Elgin and Inverness, that might just scratch that collector 'itch' you might have ahead of the UK summer festival season.
Those of you who may want to set up shop at one of the many record fairs listed below can check out Record Fairs UK, which has contact details for the organizers in case you fancy offloading some of your collection.
So, where in Scotland can you visit for the great vinyl (or CD) hunt? Read on to find out where the closest record fairs are to you.
What record fairs are taking place in Scotland in 2025?
All information correct as of writing
- June 1 2025: Marryat Hall, Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BB (10am - 4pm)
- June 6 2025: Mercat Shopping Centre, High Street, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1NJ (10am - 4pm)
- June 7 2025: Mercat Shopping Centre, High Street, Kirkcaldy, KY1 1NJ (10am - 4pm)
- June 8 2025: Salutation Hotel, 34 South Street, Perth, PH2 8PH (11am - 4pm)
- June 13 2025: Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HG (10am - 4pm)
- June 14 2025: Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HG (10am - 4pm)
- June 15 2025: Ardencaple Hotel, Gareloch Rd, Rhu, Helensburgh, G84 8LA (11am - 4pm)
- June 20 2025: Shopping Centre (West), East Kilbride, G74 1LL (10am - 5pm)
- June 21 2025: Shopping Centre (West), East Kilbride, G74 1LL (10am - 5pm)
- June 22 2025: Shopping Centre (West), East Kilbride, G74 1LL (11am - 4pm)
- July 11 2025: Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline (11am - 4pm)
- July 12 2025: Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline (11am - 4pm)
- July 13 2025: Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline (11am - 4pm)
- July 15 2025: Antonine Shopping Centre, Tryst Rd, Cumbernauld, G67 1JW (10am - 4pm)
- July 17 2025: British Legion, Riverside Road, Thurso, KW14 8BU
- July 19 2025: Phillie’s of Shawlands, 1179 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G41 3NH (12pm - 4pm)
- July 19 2025: Chieftain Hotel, 2 Millburn Rd, Inverness, IV2 3PS
- July 20 2025: Bishopmill Hall, Grove Place, Elgin, IV30 4DH
- July 25 2025: Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes (11am - 4pm)
- July 26 2025: Bellahouston Leisure Centre, Bellahouston Drive, Glasgow, G52 1HH (11am - 4pm)
- July 26 2025: Kingdom Shopping Centre, Glenrothes (11am - 4pm)
- July 27 2025: Redmond's of Dennistoun, 304 Duke Street, Glasgow, G31 1RZ (11am - 3pm)
- August 1 2025: Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling (10am - 4pm)
- August 2 2025: Wee Red Bar, ECA, 74 Lauriston Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9DF (11am - 3:30pm)
- August 2 2025: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ (11am - 4pm)
- August 2 2025: Phillie’s of Shawlands, 1179 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G41 3NH (12pm - 4pm)
- August 2 2025: Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling (10am - 4pm)
- August 3 2025: Marryat Hall, Caird Hall, City Square, Dundee, DD1 3BB (10am - 4pm)
- August 3 2025: Redmond's of Dennistoun, 304 Duke Street, Glasgow, G31 1RZ (11am - 3pm)
- August 3 2025: Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling (11am - 4pm)
- August 7 2025: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ (10am - 4pm)
- August 8 2025: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ (10am - 4pm)
- August 9 2025: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ (10am - 4pm)
- August 10 2025: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ (11am - 4pm)
- August 15 2025: Antonine Shopping Centre, Tryst Rd, Cumbernauld, G67 1JW (10am - 4pm)
- August 16 2025: Antonine Shopping Centre, Tryst Rd, Cumbernauld, G67 1JW (10am - 4pm)
- August 17 2025: Ardencaple Hotel, Gareloch Rd, Rhu, Helensburgh, G84 8LA (11am - 4pm)
- August 24 2025: Salutation Hotel, 34 South Street, Perth, PH2 8PH (11am - 4pm)
- August 27 2025: Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ (10am - 4pm)
- August 29 2025: Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HG (10am - 4pm)
- August 30 2025: Howgate Shopping Centre, High Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HG (10am - 4pm)
- September 28 2025: MacArts Record / Vintage Clothing Fair, Bridge Street, Galashiels, TD1 1SP (10am - 4pm)
