This weekend, an Act of Remembrance will be held for veterans across the world, throughout history.

On Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, the public will unite across Glasgow to honour veterans and fallen soldiers across the world. Remembrance Day, held on Friday November 11, allows an all-inclusive community of veterans and the general public to take part in an Act of Remembrance.

The national day features a two minute silence which will be broadcast and respected across the UK. Meanwhile, the annual Poppy appeal will take place in the run up to the occasion.

Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day, marks the moment an armistice was signed between Britain and its allies and Germany, bringing the First World War to an end. The closest Sunday to Armistice Day is celebrated as Remembrance Sunday and is a national opportunity to remember those who have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life.

On November 11 1919, King George led the first two-minute silence - one year after the end of World War One. He requested the silence so “the thoughts of everyone may be concentrated on reverent remembrance of the glorious dead”.

In England veterans will congregate at Whitehall, alongside British and Commonwealth soldiers, sailors, airmen and women & members of the emergency services. There will be parades and events across Glasgow on Remembrance Sunday led by the Legion Scotland .

Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday events taking place in Glasgow

Armistice Day

On November 11, a parade will be held at Central Station, Glasgow. Wreaths may be laid by anyone on behalf of associations. Veterans will start the march at 10:40am.

Remembrance Sunday

On November 13, the second largest parade in the UK will be held at George Square, Glasgow. At the parade, the guard of honour will be provided by the Royal Navy service.

Road Closures in Glasgow for Remembrance Day

Here is a list of the roads that will be closed to vehicles in Glasgow between 5am and 4pm on November 13:

