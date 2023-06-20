Rick Astley, known for 80’s tour de force ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, will visit Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on his UK tour in 2024. With over 40 million record sales worldwide to his name, the Merseyside-born singer has been a household name for more than 30 years.

At one point, Astley’s magnus-opus, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, was one of the most viewed videos on YouTube and has amassed an incredible 1.2 billion views. Along with the tour, Astley has announced he’ll be releasing his first album in five years, ‘Are We There Yet?’.

Teasing the forthcoming LP, Astely saw fit to release the sun-kissed lead single, ‘Dippin My Feet’, which is out now on all streaming platforms. Rick spoke on the album’s title: “Now, that phrase has multiple meanings. Are we there yet in my musical ambitions? Am I done with my career? Have we arrived? Or are we still travelling?”

But when will Rick Astley bring his upcoming UK tour to Glasgow and how can you get tickets to see the 80’s icon? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Rick Astley perform in Glasgow?

Rick Astley will perform at Glasgow OVO Hydro next year as part of his UK tour. The show will take place on February 27 2024.

Rick Astley UK tour tickets and presale

Fans who pre-order Astley’s forthcoming record, ‘Are We There Yet?’, by 7pm tonight will receive access to a pre-sale due to go live at 9:30am on Wednesday June 21. Remaining tickets go on general sale from 9.30am on Friday, June 23, via the Ticketmaster website .

Rick Astley 2024 UK tour dates