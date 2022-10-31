The world famous drag show is coming to Glasgow!

The dramatic and fashionable world of RuPaul’s Drag Race is coming to Glasgow next year following the announcement of a new UK tour. The tour will feature all the competitors from the fourth series of the hit show.

The winner and top two finalists of series four are yet to be announced but the tour will feature all 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

The star studded show comes to Glasgow’s Kings Theatre in April 2023. This is the only scheduled show in Scotland announced so far.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it. Get ready for a completely laugh out loud evening of no holds barred entertainment!”

Here is how you can get your hands on tickets and when exactly the show is in town next year. The full list of 2023 tour dates can also be found below.

How to get RuPaul’s Drag Race tour tickets

Tickets for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tour can be bought online via Live Nation and presale opens on November 3 at 10am. General sale then opens via Live Nation on November 4 at 10am.

Full list of dates for RuPaul’s Drag Race series four tour

Plymouth: Plymouth Pavilions, April 14

Brighton: Brighton Dome, April 15

Southampton: Mayflower Theatre, April 16

Birmingham: Symphony Hall, April 16

Manchester: Opera House, April 19

Glasgow: King’s Theatre, April 21

Stockton: Stockton Globe, April 22

Sheffield: Sheffield City Hall, April 23

Liverpool: Empire Theatre, April 24

Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall, April 27

London: Royal Albert Hall, April 28

Southend: Cliffs Pavilion, April 29

Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena, April 30

Swansea: Swansea Arena, May 1

Ipswich: Ipswich Regent Theatre, May 3

Newcastle: O2 City Hall, May 4

Leeds: First Direct Arena, May 6

Bristol: Bristol Hippodrome, May 7