Drag Royalty will werk their way across the UK in 2023 with The Series 4 Tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Visiting theatres and arenas across England, Scotland and Wales, the tour will visit Glasgow King’s Theatre on Friday, April 21 for a night of endless extravaganza with all 12 queens from Series 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday HERE.

The popular show is coming to Glasgow.

It follows two hugely successful live tours of the UK TV phenomena, as audiences have flocked to shows the length and breadth of the country to witness the glittering production starring their favourite queens.

The winner and top two finalists of Series 4 are yet to be announced but the tour will feature all 12 queens from the series so prepare to spend an evening with Baby, Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Copper Top, Dakota Schiffer, Danny Beard, Jonbers Blonde, Just May, Le Fil, Pixie Polite, Sminty Drop and Starlet.

Ben Hatton, director of theatre touring for Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be presenting our third live tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. It is a show that is outrageous and exciting in equal measures and audiences just absolutely love it.