Sam Smith has rescheduled their Glasgow OVO Hydro show with the ‘Unholy’ singer postponing much of their tour due to illness. The artist’s much-anticipated UK & Europe tour is celebrating their fourth studio album, Gloria.

A day before Sam Smith was set to appear at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro last month, they took to Instagram to announce the show was being rescheduled until later in May. The singer wrote that ‘myself and a lot of my team have been hit with a virus that’s made us really unwell’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The GRAMMY-award winning artist released their critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Gloria in January 2023. They are currently halfway through the European leg of their tour and have announced they will also be heading to Asia later this year.

Most Popular

Here’s everything fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for Sam Smith’s upcoming show need to know.

Door opening times for Sam Smith at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Sam Smith’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Thursday, May 25 are set to open at 6:30pm.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena will announce specific stage times three days before the event starts. We will update this page when set times are officially released.

Full set list for Sam Smith at Glasgow OVO Hydro

Advertisement

Advertisement

After postponing the remainder of their UK tour, the most recent setlists are taken from European shows. However, the setlist has remained the same across the majority of shows.

According to Setlist.FM, the most recent setlist from Sam Smith’s show at Accor Arena in Paris, France is below:

everything fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for Sam Smith’s upcoming show need to know

Stay With Me I’m Not the Only One Like I Can Too Good at Goodbyes To Die For Perfect Diamonds How Do You Sleep? Dancing With a Stranger(Sam Smith & Normani cover) I’m Kissing You(Des’ree cover) Lay Me Down Love Goes Gimme Lose You Promises(Calvin Harris & Sam Smith cover) I’m Not Here to Make Friends Latch (Disclosure cover) I Feel Love (Donna Summer cover) Gloria Human Nature(Madonna cover) Unholy

Who is the support act for Sam Smith at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

Sam Smith has confirmed that Cat Burns will be supporting them on the UK leg of their 2023 tour.

Full list of upcoming UK tour dates for Sam Smith - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

May

24 - AO Arena, Manchester

25 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

27- Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Are there last-minute tickets for Sam Smith at Glasgow OVO Hydro?