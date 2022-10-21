Ahead of the release of their fourth album Gloria, Sam Smith has announced a UK and Europe headline tour - including a date for Glasgow.

Sam Smith has announced a 19-date long tour across the UK and Europe. The tour will see the singer visit six cities across the UK including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

The tour is in support of Smith’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Gloria, which is scheduled to release on January 27, 2023. The announcement comes after the huge success of the lead single of the album Unholy featuring Kim Petras. The song has gone on to surpass 200 million Spotify streams and remained on top of the Spotify and Apple Music global charts since the day of release.

So, how can you get tickets for what is set to be a sell out show in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming UK tour.

How to get tickets to see Sam Smith in Glasgow

OVO Presale and Sam Smith’s website will be hosting a presale event set to start on October 27 at 10am.

Fans who pre-order the new album Gloria on any format from the exclusive Sam Smith store will receive a presale code for access to tickets to the tour. However, purchasing the album is not necessary, you can also go to the website to sign up.

General sale for tickets starts on October 27, at 10am. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

How to watch Sam Smith’s Royal Albert Hall show

If you missed out on tickets to one of London’s hottest upcoming shows, fear not, Sam’s second sold-out Royal Albert Hall show will be streamed live on TikTok on Saturday (October 22), from 8:30pm via their account.

Full list of Sam Smith UK and Europe tour dates

Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Motorpoint Arena – Sheffield, UK

Friday April 14, 2023 – 3Arena – Dublin, IRE

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – The O2 Arena – London, UK

Wednesday April 19, 2023– The O2 Arena – London, UK

Saturday April 22, 2023– Ovo Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Tuesday April 25, 2023 – Birmingham Resort World Arena – Birmingham, UK

Saturday April 29, 2023 – Royal Arena – Copenhagen, Denmark

Monday May 1, 2023 – Mercedes Benz Arena – Berlin, Germany

Thursday May 4, 2023 – Avicii Arena – Stockholm, Sweden

Saturday May 6, 2023 – Spektrum – Oslo, Norway

Monday May 8, 2023 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, Germany

Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Ziggo Dome – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Friday May 12, 2023 – Sportpaleis – Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday May 13, 2023 – Accor Arena – Paris, France

Tuesday May 16, 2023 – Hallenstadion – Zurich, Switzerland

Thursday May 18, 2023 – Wiener Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

Saturday May 20, 2023 – Unipol Arena – Bologna, Italy

Sunday May 21, 2023 - Pala Alpitour – Turin, Italy

Wednesday May 24, 2023 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

