Brides and grooms, be at the ready.

Scotland’s largest wedding showcase is back for 2023, and tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Scottish Wedding Show will return to Glasgow’s SEC on February 18-19, 2023, bringing together the country’s top suppliers to help couples from across Scotland plan unforgettable weddings.

The Scottish Wedding Show displays all the latest must-haves for your big day and its upcoming show will host over 220 of the UK’s leading wedding suppliers under one roof. From bridal gowns and flower arrangements to musical entertainment and venue décor, happy couples can find everything they need to plan their perfect celebration.

The Scottish Wedding Show 2023 will be in February.

The live Catwalk Show also returns for the event, showcasing the latest trends in wedding dresses and groomswear, plus bridesmaids’ dresses, mother of the bride and groom outfits, page boy and flower girl attire and more.

For those looking for the perfect soundtrack to their big day, the Live Band Showcase will be in full swing over the weekend, while the Field of Dreams returns – showcasing the very best ideas for outdoor ceremonies and receptions under the stars, including The Scottish Bubbly box, The Dispensary Bar, Elite Falconry and The Pantry Edinburgh.

Back by popular demand, guests will be served up plenty of wedding planning tips and inspiration at Let’s Talk Tying the Knot, in association with Tie the Knot Scotland. The curated programme of talks and Q&As will allow brides and grooms-to-be to ask industry experts questions about all aspects of their big day and find out their tricks of the trade.

Tsitsi Lynn Makuni, show manager, said: “Following the success of our recent 20th anniversary show in October, we’re thrilled to be coming back to the SEC, Glasgow for what’s set to be an incredible event.

“Our exhibitors always amaze us with new and innovative wedding trends, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to show happy couples how they can make their big day special.

“From wedding transport that ranges from a horse and carriage to a big red bus, to live artists that can bring your nuptials to life, to wedding décor specialists who can bring your vision to life, there’s no better place to get inspired to say, ‘I do’.”

Couples or wedding parties who are looking to make their visit to the Scottish Wedding Show a truly unforgettable occasion can also upgrade to VIP tickets for fast-track entry into the show where you can enjoy a glass of fizz in the comfort of the VIP Lounge. The VIP package also includes a seat in the front two rows of the Catwalk Show, plus a Clarins goody bag and much more.

Tickets are available to book online now from £16 for entry only and £30 for VIP tickets. Catwalk tickets are available for £3.50, visitors must also hold a valid entry ticket.

