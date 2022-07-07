A true crime show, focusing on some of the world’s most famous serial killers, is coming to a Oran Mor.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serial killer expert Cheish Merryweather (as seen and heard on BBC) will focus on the world’s most notorious serial killers and twisted psychopaths.

Taking place at Oran Mor on Monday, September 19, this two-hour talk will include ‘4 types of serial killers’, ‘7 cycles of serial killers’, alongside true crime stories featuring Fred and Rose West, Peter Sutcliffe, Dr Harold Shipman, Jeffrey Dahmer and many more.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be live psychological games to play, as the audience finds out if they have the mind of a serial killer.

Most Popular

Host of the talk, Cheish Merryweather.

Cheish said: “True crime really is having its moment lately following the release of several serial killer specials on Netflix that gripped the public.

“I will be bringing together criminology and forensic psychology alongside real-life chilling stories all about some of the world’s most notorious cold-blooded killers.

“Most serial killers and psychopaths are described as having highly manipulative personalities which means their crimes can go undetected for years.

“These talks aim to educate, fascinate and contribute to the ongoing conversation surrounding true crime with an injection of dark humour along the way.”

Tickets for Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer are available for £19.99.