Shania Twain has announced a second date for her Queen of Me tour in Glasgow - here’s how you can get tickets

Fans rejoice as Shania Twain has announced a second date for Glasgow on her Queen of Me UK tour. Presale tickets for her UK tour kicked off on Wednesday November 2 and the tickets went so fast that the country singer was able to announce a second date at the OVO Hydro.

The five-time Grammy award-winning Queen of Country Pop will be kicking off her UK tour London before hitting Manchester, Birmingham and of course, Glasgow. Twain announced the exciting second date on Twitter saying: “Glasgow my show at @OVOHydro is almost sold out... So we’re playing another one!! Second night goes on sale this Friday!”

The announcement comes hot off the confirmation of her sixth studio album Queen of Me, which is scheduled for release on February 3, 2023. This album will be her first release since 2017 which saw the release of her successful album Now.

Queen of Me will feature 12 songs including brand new songs and previously released tunes such as “Waking Up Dreaming,” “Not Just A Girl” and the just released tune, “Last Day Of Summer.” The album also marks the official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

So, you wanna go see Shania in concert? Here’s how to get tickets to her second date.

When is Shania Twain coming to Glasgow on her UK tour?

Shania Twain will visit the OVO Hydro on Friday September 22, and Saturday September 23, 2023.

How to get tickets to see Shania Twain in Glasgow on her UK tour

Tickets for her Friday September 22 show are already on sale, and a few tickets are still available via LiveNation .

Those registered with LiveNation will have access to their presale event for tickets to the Saturday September 23 show from November 2 at 10am. General sale for tickets will start on LiveNation on Friday November 4 at 10am.

Shania Twain rose to fame in the 1990s and has just released her latest single

Shania Twain full list of UK tour dates

September 16 - London, The O2

September 22 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 23 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 25 - Manchester, AO Arena

September 26 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena