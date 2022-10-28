Shania Twain will be kicking off her Queen of Me tour next September and the OVO Hydro here in Glasgow will be on her list of destinations.

If you only have to hear the words “Let’s Go Girls” to get you shimmying onto the dance floor then this is for you. Shania Twain has announced she’ll be coming to the UK on a tour in 2023 and Glasgow is on her list of destinations.

The Grammy award-winning icon will be kicking off her Queen of Me tour in London next September before heading across the water to Dublin followed by the OVO Hydro here in Glasgow. The tour announcement coincides with the news of a new album of the same name which will be released in February 2023.

Rumours of a new tour began circulating on the internet in recent months and the bestselling female artist in country music history has been teasing new announcements on her social channels all week. The tour will be the first time fans will get to see the queen of country music in all of her glory in nearly five years.

Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that £1.50 per ticket sold (less deductions for tax and royalties) will be donated to Shania Kids Can (“SKC”). Established in 2010 by the singer, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children’s lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programmes where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school.

And if all that don’t impress you much, there’s more news as she’ll also join the panel of ITV’s Starstruck for its second season, set to air in 2023, alongside Adam Lambert, Beverly Knight and Jason Manford.

When is Shania Twain coming to Glasgow on her UK tour?

Shania Twain will visit the OVO Hydro on Friday September 22, 2023.

How to get tickets to see Shania Twain in Glasgow on her UK tour

For exclusive presale access to the tour, fans can preorder the Queen of Me album on Shania Twain’s website. Live Nation presale will then open on Wednesday November 2 at 10am via the Live Nation website.

General sale will then go live on Friday November 4 at 10am via the Live Nation website.

Shania Twain full list of UK tour dates

September 16 - London, The O2

September 22 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 25 - Manchester, AO Arena

September 26 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena