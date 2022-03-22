Special Peter Rabbit Easter breakfast on offer at Glasgow garden centre

This Easter, A Glasgow garden centre is partnering with The World of Peter Rabbit to celebrate the iconic bunny’s 120th birthday with an exclusive Peter Rabbit Easter breakfast.

Tickets are now on sale for this celebratory breakfast at Dobbies in Glasgow between April 14-18, bringing friends and family together to explore gardening fun.

What will be there?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees will take part in a wide range of family-friendly gardening activities plus receive a Peter Rabbit gift to take home.

In addition, there will be a great range of breakfast options, including a traditional cooked breakfast or a vegetarian cooked breakfast. For an alternative option, children can enjoy a portion of cheesy beans on toast.

‘Delighted’

Dobbies’ partnership and events manager, Sarah Murray, said: “We’re excited to be the official garden centre partner for The World of Peter Rabbit this year. Peter is synonymous with gardening and outdoor adventures and so he is the perfect fit for our family audience at Dobbies.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Peter Rabbit fans to our themed breakfast to learn more about his story and gardening during this celebratory year.”

The garden centre is marking 120 years of Peter Rabbit.

Izzy Richardson, global brand director, Penguin Random House Children’s, said: “We’re delighted to have launched this partnership with Dobbies Garden Centres during Peter Rabbit’s 120th birthday year.

“Dobbies are a perfect partner to help us celebrate Peter’s connection to nature. At the same time, the breadth of locations of Dobbies Garden Centres, helps us continue to make The World of Peter Rabbit accessible and enjoyable to a wider, and more diverse audience of families and communities across the country.

“The themed Easter breakfast is a wonderful way to bring friends and families together to celebrate with Peter, and learn more about gardening and spending time in nature too.”

How to book