With the news of cancellations of Christmas events in the city centre, we have rounded up everything you need to know about this year’s Christmas Market below.

Only one of Glasgow’s Christmas markets is officially going ahead. We have rounded up all the important information you need to know if you’re planning on hitting the market this year.

When will the St Enoch Christmas market open ?

The St Enoch Christmas market is set to begin on November 21 and run right through until December 23. Plenty of time to grab all the mulled wine to make your Christmas merry.

What are the St Enoch Christmas market opening times?

It opens at 10am until 7pm from Monday to Wednesday and 10am until 8pm, Thursday until Sunday.

Where is the Glasgow Christmas Market?

Glasgow usually hosts two locations for Christmas market stalls, however this year St Enoch Square will be the only Christmas market.

A spokesperson for the team behind the markets said: “The Glasgow Loves Christmas team explored every option with ourselves to make George Square market possible this Christmas.

“Unfortunately we haven’t been able to create a mutually agreeable plan for this venue. We are pleased to say that the Christmas market in St Enoch Square will be open..”

Many of the traders expected to be at George Square have been offered space at St Enoch Square.

How much will it cost?

The market is free to enter.

What stalls will be at the St Enoch Christmas market?

At the St Enoch Square market, there will be seasonal chalet style stalls selling European food and drinks such as hog roast, gluhwein, bratwurst and crepes as well as homemade gifts.

Greek Gyros will be at the market, courtesy of Mr Kokkalis, and if you fancy something sweet there will be candied nuts and Belgian treats from Mrs Puller.

Ranch Bar will also be at the market, as well as burgers, pancakes, crepes, and bratwurst.

Food and drink prices at the St Enoch Christmas market

Farmhouse Clootie Dumplings

Quarter dumpling, £2

Half dumping, £4

Whole dumpling, £8

The Ranch Hotails (hot cocktails)

Hot buttered rum, mulled Morgans, apple pie moonshine and hot mulled gin, all £6

Cider hotails

Mulled cider with Drambuie and mixed spice; mulled cider with Jager cinnamon and orange; mulled cider with Cointreau and raspberry and mulled cider with Jack Daniels and blackcurrant, all £6.50

Mulled cider

Pint, £5.25

Half, £3

Mulled wine

Traditional, £4.75

Mulled wine boosted, £6.50

Prosecco

175ml, £4.75

Prosecco sling, £7.50

Wine

175ml, £4.75

Spirits

35ml from £4

Water

£1.50

Coffee Express tea and coffee

Cappuccino, cafe latte, Americano, Espresso from £2-£3.50

Macchiato, £1.50-£2

Cafe mocha, £2

Hot chocolate, £3-£3.50

Hot chocolate deluxe, £3.50-£4

Liqueur hot chocolate

Irish coffee, French coffee, Calypso coffee, Baileys latte, caramel Baileys latte, mint Baileys latte, orange Baileys latte, small £4, medium, £5 and large £6

Tea, from £1

Soft drinks, £1.50

Cakes and danishes, £1-£2

Candles Nuts - chocolate treats and sweets

Toffee apples, £3

Candy floss, £3

Chocolate lolly, £2

Chocolate strawberries, £3

Large festive cookie, £2.50

Cookie Dough van

Hot cookie dough plus a scoop of ice cream, £6 - flavours include Kinder Bueno, Biscoff and Oreo.

Ice cream, one scoop, £2.50, two scoops, £3, three scoops, £3.50

Hot chocolate and marshmallows, £2.50

Salt and Chilli Chicken

Salt and chilli chicken, £8

Salt and chilli chicken wrap, £8

Salt and chilli chips, £6

Hellfire hot wings, £8

Where are the best places to stay nearby?

There are many places to stay across the city and most places are never too far from the market.

Prices for the time frame of the market can be expensive, however, there are some great deals available. For example, for three nights in December you can get a room from the following prices:

£129, Euro Hostel Glasgow, 0.1 miles from St Enoch Square

£274, Yotel, 0.2 miles from St Enoch Square

£219, Point A Hotel Glasgow, 0.4 miles from St Enoch Square

Where is best to park for the Glasgow Christmas Market?

There are plenty of places to park in town at night but during the day it’s probably better to just get the underground, bus or train into the city centre to enjoy the full experience.