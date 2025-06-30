Some big names have been rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 already

Strictly Come Dancing will be back in the autumn.

Plenty of names are being rumoured for the latest line-up.

BBC will confirm the cast in due course - but who is being linked so far?

It is almost time to dust down the glitterball and put on your dancing shoes, because another season of Strictly Come Dancing is just around the corner. Summer might be in full swing but the leaves will be changing colour before you know it.

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell lifted the famous trophy at the end of last year - and a batch of new hopefuls will soon be taking to the dance floor. However it won’t be long before the cast starts to be revealed, but plenty of names are already rumoured.

The iconic competition show will be back in the autumn - with a date set to be confirmed in due course. But who could be taking part in the show?

Who is rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

Comedian Chris McCausland and huis professional partner Dianne Buswell have been crowned the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing champions. | BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC’s flagship dancing series will be back later in the year. Now in its 23rd series, it has had plenty of huge names take part since it started more than 20 years ago.

Radio Times reports that a number of big name celebrities have been rumoured for the show already. It includes:

Angellica Bell

Ashley Cain

Dani Dyer

Paul C. Brunson

Tom Parker-Bowles

Stacey Solomon

Usually, the Beeb starts to confirm the cast of Strictly Come Dancing in August - with names announced over a period of time. Expect confirmation of the line-up for 2025 in due course.

Angellica Bell was part of the cast of Celebrity Big Brother earlier in the year - she made it to Day 16, before being sent home in a triple eviction. You may remember her from presenting on CBBC in the early 2000s, as well as co-hosting The Martin Lewis Money Show.

Ashley Cain is a former footballer turned reality TV star. He shot to fame on Ex on the Beach and later competed on The Challenge.

Dani Dyer is best known from her time on Love Island - winning the fourth season of the show back in 2018. She appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox last year with her dad - Danny Dyer.

Fans of E4’s reality shows will undoubtedly recognise Paul C Brunson - having appeared as a relationship expert on Married at First Sight and Celebs Go Dating. Most recently, he co-starred with Amanda Holden on Netflix’s Cheat: Unfinished Business.

Potentially adding a splash of royal glamour could be Tom Parker-Bowles - who is a food writer and author of cookbooks. He is also known as the son of Queen Camila and her previous husband Andrew Parker Bowles - he is the stepson of King Charles III.

Stacey Solomon needs no introduction - having first shot to fame in the sixth series of X Factor, finishing third in 2009. She went on to win I’m a Celebrity in 2010 and she is the host of Sort Your Life Out on the BBC.

When will Strictly Come Dancing series 23 start?

The starting date for the latest season has yet to be announced - and will be revealed closer to the time. But based on previous years, you can likely expect it to return in September starting with the launch show.

Strictly Come Dancing usually starts on a Saturday- with potential dates for 2025 being September 13 or 20. The 2024 season started on September 14 last year - as a guideline.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film. Let me know what the best show you’ve watched in 2025 so far is by email: [email protected] .