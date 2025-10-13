Strictly Come Dancing has waved goodbye to yet another celebrity. The second star to leave in series 23 has been confirmed after another tense dance-off.

Movie week brought out some real stellar performances but between the judges scores and the public vote, two of the couples found themselves battling for their place in the competition. Read our full recap here.

The dust has started to settle on the latest exit and you might already be wondering who could leave next and who is the early favourite to win. Oddschecker has issued its latest odds, ahead of week four of series 23.

But who is being backed to lift the Glitterball trophy in December? Here’s all you need to know:

1 . Dani Dyer - withdrawn Dani Dyer had to pull out of the show before the first live show, due to suffering an injury in a fall in rehearsal, | BBC Photo: BBC

2 . Thomas Skinner - eliminated Former The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner was the first person to leave Strictly this series. He was voted off in the first dance-off of 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC

3 . Ross King - eliminated TV presenter Ross King was the second person to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing. He will not be winning Strictly series 23. | BBC Photo: BBC