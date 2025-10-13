Strictly odds: who is the favourite to win series 23? Latest odds for Strictly Come Dancing

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:02 BST

Strictly Come Dancing has a new favourite to win - but who is it? 💃🕺🚨

Strictly Come Dancing has waved goodbye to yet another celebrity. The second star to leave in series 23 has been confirmed after another tense dance-off.

Movie week brought out some real stellar performances but between the judges scores and the public vote, two of the couples found themselves battling for their place in the competition. Read our full recap here.

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

The dust has started to settle on the latest exit and you might already be wondering who could leave next and who is the early favourite to win. Oddschecker has issued its latest odds, ahead of week four of series 23.

But who is being backed to lift the Glitterball trophy in December? Here’s all you need to know:

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

Dani Dyer had to pull out of the show before the first live show, due to suffering an injury in a fall in rehearsal,

1. Dani Dyer - withdrawn

Dani Dyer had to pull out of the show before the first live show, due to suffering an injury in a fall in rehearsal, | BBC Photo: BBC

Former The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner was the first person to leave Strictly this series. He was voted off in the first dance-off of 2025.

2. Thomas Skinner - eliminated

Former The Apprentice candidate Thomas Skinner was the first person to leave Strictly this series. He was voted off in the first dance-off of 2025. | BBC Photo: BBC

TV presenter Ross King was the second person to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing. He will not be winning Strictly series 23.

3. Ross King - eliminated

TV presenter Ross King was the second person to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing. He will not be winning Strictly series 23. | BBC Photo: BBC

Neighbours favourite Stefan Dennis had to miss movie week due to illness, but he will be back in week four. He is not being back to win Strictly series 23 and has odds of 150/1 to win via Oddschecker.

4. Stefan Dennis - 150/1

Neighbours favourite Stefan Dennis had to miss movie week due to illness, but he will be back in week four. He is not being back to win Strictly series 23 and has odds of 150/1 to win via Oddschecker. | BBC Photo: BBC

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostTVBBCStrictly Come Dancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice