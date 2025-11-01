Strictly fans have a bold prediction about the host for 2026 👀🕺💃

Strictly Come Dancing will need new hosts in 2026.

Both Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are set to leave.

Fans have made a bold prediction about a potential replacement.

La Voix might be hitting the ballroom floor this year, but fans think she could be back on Strictly Come Dancing next year on the other side of the mic.

The iconic dance show is looking for a new host/ hosts after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman both announced their departures at the end of series 23. The duo are set to call it a day following this year’s Christmas special.

Having secured her biggest score so far from the judges in week six, fans have made a totally different Strictly prediction for La Voix. Here’s all you need to know:

Strictly fans make bold prediction about the next host

La Voix has charmed audiences weekly on series 23 of Strictly Come Dancing. Not one of the household names on the cast - aside from with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fans - it has been a memorable turn so far from the performer.

However, fans are starting to wonder if La Voix could be in line to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Speculation continued to grow this week after she introduced herself before her Halloween week performance tonight (November 1).

One fan wrote: “La Voix proving she’d be the perfect replacement host.” Another added: “Not La Voix introducing herself 😅 Strictly 2026 host?”

A viewer said: “Really like La Voix as a person and character. Brilliant contender for a show host since they're looking to replace.”

One suggested: “Do we just take it for granted that La Voix is going to be the new host of #StrictlyComeDancing because they aren't even trying to hide it.”

Another said: “Interesting how much time they're giving La Voix to speak on

@bbcstrictly tonight. Chris Dennis (La Voix) is the most genuinely entertaining & witty contestant on the show.

“I think the penny has just dropped at the BBC. Is he being considered to be a new host? He'd be excellent.”

