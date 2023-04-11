SZA has confirmed she will be extending her sold-out ‘S.O.S.’ tour including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The Grammy-award winning RnB artist is responsible for hits such as ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Love Galore’ and ‘The Weekend’.
The 2023 tour is to promote SZA’s hugely successful sophomore album, SOS, which was released in December. The album claimed ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart - the most among albums by women in seven years.
Joining SZA on the European leg of her tour, is British singer-songwriter Raye. The London-born artist has written songs for Beyonce, Little Mix, and Ellie Goulding and has been nominated for four BRIT awards.
Here’s everything you need to know about SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’, where the artist is playing and how to get tickets.
When and where is SZA playing in Glasgow?
How to get tickets for SZA in Glasgow
Presale tickets for SZA’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro goes on sale from 10am on Wednesday, April 12 via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets go live from 12pm on Friday, April 14 2023 via the Ticketmaster website.
SZA full UK & Ireland tour dates
- June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- June 17 – London, UK – The O2
- June 18 – London, UK – The O2
- June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena