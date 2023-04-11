Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago SZA announces Glasgow OVO Hydro show
6 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
28 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
36 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

SZA announces UK tour including Glasgow OVO Hydro show - how to buy tickets & presale details

SZA has announced a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST

SZA has confirmed she will be extending her sold-out ‘S.O.S.’ tour including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The Grammy-award winning RnB artist is responsible for hits such as ‘Kill Bill’, ‘Love Galore’ and ‘The Weekend’.

The 2023 tour is to promote SZA’s hugely successful sophomore album, SOS, which was released in December. The album claimed ten non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart - the most among albums by women in seven years.

Joining SZA on the European leg of her tour, is British singer-songwriter Raye. The London-born artist has written songs for Beyonce, Little Mix, and Ellie Goulding and has been nominated for four BRIT awards.

Most Popular

    Here’s everything you need to know about SZA’s ‘The S.O.S. Tour’, where the artist is playing and how to get tickets.

    When and where is SZA playing in Glasgow?

    SZA will be bringing her ‘The S.O.S. Tour’ to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 15, 2023.

    How to get tickets for SZA in Glasgow

    Presale tickets for SZA’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro goes on sale from 10am on Wednesday, April 12 via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets go live from 12pm on Friday, April 14 2023 via the Ticketmaster website.

    SZA full UK & Ireland tour dates

    SZA announce UK tour including Manchester AO Arena show: how to buy tickets & presale detailsSZA announce UK tour including Manchester AO Arena show: how to buy tickets & presale details
    SZA announce UK tour including Manchester AO Arena show: how to buy tickets & presale details
    • June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
    • June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
    • June 17 – London, UK – The O2
    • June 18 – London, UK – The O2
    • June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
    TicketsGlasgowArenaLondonLittle Mix