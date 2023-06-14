SZA will take to the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro this week as part of her 2023 S.O.S tour. The grammy-award winning R&B artist will be joined by special guest RAYE on the UK leg of her tour.
SZA quickly rose to fame off the back of her debut album CTRL in 2017, which garnered her five Grammy nominations including Best New Artist. The St. Louis born singer and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) signee has propelled herself back into the spotlight this year with her critically acclaimed sophomore LP, ‘S.O.S’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here’s everything SZA fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for the band’s upcoming shows need to know, from door times to its possible setlist.
Door opening times for SZA at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish
Doors for SZA’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Thursday, June 15 are set to open at 6.30pm.
Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena has confirmed the event will start at 8pm and is scheduled to finish at 10:50pm.
Full set list for SZA at Glasgow OVO Hydro
SZA kicked off the UK leg of her SOS tour at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 13. Here’s the setlist from that show, according Setlist.FM
- PSA
- Seek & Destroy(shortened)
- Notice Me
- Love Galore(with Travis Scott)
- Broken Clocks
- Forgiveless(shortened)
- Used
- Bag Lady(Erykah Badu cover)
- Ghost in the Machine
- Blind
- Shirt
- Smoking on My Ex Pack
- All the Stars(Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)
- Prom(shortened)
- Normal Girl
- Garden (Say It Like Dat)
- F2F
- Drew Barrymore
- Doves in the Wind
- Low(with Travis Scott)
- Open Arms
- Supermodel(shortened)
- Special(shortened)
- Nobody Gets Me
- Gone Girl
- SOS
- Kiss Me More(Doja Cat cover)
- Love Language
- Snooze
- Kill Bill
- I Hate U
- The Weekend
- Good Days
Who is the support act for SZA at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?
Advertisement
Advertisement
It has been confirmed that SZA will be supported by English singer-songwriter RAYE. The London-born artist has written songs for Beyonce, Little Mix, and Ellie Goulding and has been nominated for four BRIT awards.
Full list of UK tour dates for SZA - including Glasgow OVO Hydro
- June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- June 17 – London, UK – The O2
- June 18 – London, UK – The O2
- June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- June 25 - London, UK - The O2 - extra date added on April 13
Are there last-minute tickets for SZA at Glasgow OVO Hydro?
Yes, there are still tickets available for SZA’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro via Ticketmaster. Available tickets range from £57 - £115.