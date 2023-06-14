SZA takes to the stage at Glasgow OVO Hydro soon - here’s everything you need to know

SZA will take to the stage at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro this week as part of her 2023 S.O.S tour. The grammy-award winning R&B artist will be joined by special guest RAYE on the UK leg of her tour.

SZA quickly rose to fame off the back of her debut album CTRL in 2017, which garnered her five Grammy nominations including Best New Artist. The St. Louis born singer and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) signee has propelled herself back into the spotlight this year with her critically acclaimed sophomore LP, ‘S.O.S’.

Here’s everything SZA fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for the band’s upcoming shows need to know, from door times to its possible setlist.

Door opening times for SZA at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for SZA’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Thursday, June 15 are set to open at 6.30pm.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena has confirmed the event will start at 8pm and is scheduled to finish at 10:50pm.

Full set list for SZA at Glasgow OVO Hydro

SZA kicked off the UK leg of her SOS tour at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 13. Here’s the setlist from that show, according Setlist.FM

PSA

Seek & Destroy(shortened)

Notice Me

Love Galore(with Travis Scott)

Broken Clocks

Forgiveless(shortened)

Used

Bag Lady(Erykah Badu cover)

Ghost in the Machine

Blind

Shirt

Smoking on My Ex Pack

All the Stars(Kendrick Lamar & SZA cover)

Prom(shortened)

Normal Girl

Garden (Say It Like Dat)

F2F

Drew Barrymore

Doves in the Wind

Low(with Travis Scott)

Open Arms

Supermodel(shortened)

Special(shortened)

Nobody Gets Me

Gone Girl

SOS

Kiss Me More(Doja Cat cover)

Love Language

Snooze

Kill Bill

I Hate U

The Weekend

Good Days

Who is the support act for SZA at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

It has been confirmed that SZA will be supported by English singer-songwriter RAYE. The London-born artist has written songs for Beyonce, Little Mix , and Ellie Goulding and has been nominated for four BRIT awards.

Full list of UK tour dates for SZA - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

June 17 – London, UK – The O2

June 18 – London, UK – The O2

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

June 25 - London, UK - The O2 - extra date added on April 13

