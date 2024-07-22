Ted Lasso and Taskmaster star brings new show to Glasgow
Actor and comedian Nick Mohammed, who played Nate on Apple’s Ted Lasso and has also appeared on shows such as Taskmaster and 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown, will return as alter-ego Mr. Swallow in new show Show Pony at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal on Sunday, May 25.
The show - which had a sell-out tour and extended West End run in 2023 - is described “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” by Mr. Swallow.
The show will “cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between (critical race theory). As per - expect magic, music and a whole load of brand-new mistakes.”
Mohammed said: “Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr. Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!”
Double Emmy award nominee Nick Mohammed is one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received critical acclaim for his previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol-ish… alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow.
Tickets are available via fan pre-sale on Wednesday, July 24 with general on sale taking place on Friday, July 26. Tickets will be available from nickmohammedlive.com.
