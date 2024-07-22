Ted Lasso and Taskmaster star brings new show to Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star of hit Apple TV Ted Lasso will bring his critically-acclaimed alter ego to Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actor and comedian Nick Mohammed, who played Nate on Apple’s Ted Lasso and has also appeared on shows such as Taskmaster and 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown, will return as alter-ego Mr. Swallow in new show Show Pony at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal on Sunday, May 25.

The show - which had a sell-out tour and extended West End run in 2023 - is described “payback for everyone who didn’t come to the last tour” by Mr. Swallow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show will “cover everything from not having his own sitcom to not having his own sitcom… and everything in between (critical race theory). As per - expect magic, music and a whole load of brand-new mistakes.”

Mohammed said: “Once bitten, twice shy! It is with the deepest pride that I subject the nation to another bout of Mr. Swallow. And this time, I won’t even be doing the whole thing on roller-skates!”

Double Emmy award nominee Nick Mohammed is one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received critical acclaim for his previous Mr. Swallow shows Dracula, Houdini and A Christmas Carol-ish… alongside his first UK tour The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow.

Tickets are available via fan pre-sale on Wednesday, July 24 with general on sale taking place on Friday, July 26. Tickets will be available from nickmohammedlive.com.