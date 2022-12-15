Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Hamza Yassin will each be doing a Couples Choice routine as one of their final dances

Strictly Come Dancing fans have taken to social media to vent about the finalists having the opportunity to choose their own dance.

The three dances each of the four remaining couples will perform during the live broadcast of the Strictly finals on Saturday were announced on the BBC Strictly Instagram account.

In the hopes of taking home the prestigious Glitterball Trophy, the celebrities and their professional partners will dance three routines; a Showdance (a freestyle routine exclusive to the final of each series), a previously performed routine picked by the judges, and a favourite dance chosen by the couples themselves.

Fans have been left unhappy by the announcement that celebrities Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Hamza Yassin will each be doing a Couples Choice routine as one of their final dances.

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its four finalists for 2022 (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

After the routines were revealed, viewers called for the Couple’s Choice to be “excluded” from the final and said that it was “too similar” to the Showdance.

On wrote: “Couple’s choice should be EXCLUDED from the finals 👏👏👏”

Another added: “Couples choice shouldn’t even be an option! It should be about showing the growth within ballroom and Latin - they are far too similar to show dance!! 🤦🏽‍♀️”

A third said: “Such a shame that couple’s choices have no rules now. The show dance used to be exclusive for final, where the dancers had worked hard and can now show off their best bits in a dance with no rules. Now it’s not special because they already had no rules in the couple’s choice.”

One Strictly fan even suggested tailoring their vote to help the only couple not doing a Couples Choice routine.

They wrote: “They shouldn’t be allowed to do couples choice in the final. I might vote for Molly on the basis that she’s the only one actually doing two proper dances”.

What dances will the couples perform in the final?

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Showdance: Shine by Emeli Sande

Judges’ Pick: Jive to Tightrope by Janelle Monae

Favourite Dance: Couples Choice routine to Mein Herr from the musical Cabaret

Fleur East and Vito Coppola

Fleur East and Vito Coppola during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday 11 December (Photo: PA)

Showdance: Find Me by Sigma featuring Birdy

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Favourite Dance: Couples Choice routine to the Destiny’s Child Megamix

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal perform a waltz in the semi final (Photo: PA)

Showdance: Let’s Face The Music and Dance by Irving Berlin

Judges’ Pick: Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

Favourite Dance: Couple’s choice routine to Jerusalema remix by Master KG featuring Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1 (Photo: PA)

Showdance: Kiss / 1999 by Prince

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Love On Top By Beyonce