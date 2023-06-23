Suicide awareness initiative The Baton of Hope UK Tour will kick off it’s journey in Glasgow this month - here’s how you can see it

The Baton of Hope UK Tour will be kicking off its nationwide journey in Glasgow this month. Throughout its journey the baton will be visiting 12 cities beginning in our city and coming to a close when it reaches Downing Street two weeks later.

The organisers of the event hope to impact the lives of thousands along the way, and raise awareness for those affected by suicide as well as prevention initiatives. The event website says they have a clear and simple message: “Where there is hope, there is a real opportunity to save lives.”

Carried by notable personalities, leaders, and people with their own inspiring stories of hope, the Baton of Hope will be marked by a packed events schedule giving local communities, organisations, and neighbouring towns a chance to get involved. Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip made contact following the deaths of their sons, Ross and Jordan, to suicide. Steve Phillips said: “We were brought together through tragic circumstances – two fathers sharing common grief.

“Each wanting to make a difference, and determined that the death of our sons should not be in vain. Through our friendship, we recognised that by creating unity of purpose we could shake things up and create a movement that we hope will stop so many people taking their own lives.”

So, when is The Baton of Hope tour coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of UK routes and dates.

The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - Glasgow route

The first Baton-bearer will set out on foot at Dassie Park. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where The Baton of Hope will be in Glasgow:

Start: Dassie Park (8:05am - 8:20am)

The Baton-bearers from Glasgow are different from all of the other cities: they will travel the furthest, and will not be part of a highlight event at the end of their day. With this in mind, we will have a photo opportunity with all of the Baton-bearers together before they set out on their journey to Edinburgh.

First stop: Cuningar Loop (8:30am - 10:30am)

Almost all of our cities will feature a ‘Charity Village’, and Glasgow introduces the concept. We will be bringing together the many suicide prevention and mental health support charities to give them a chance to be seen with The Baton, and be seen by the Glasgow public. These experts have much valuable knowledge to share with everyone who wants to know how suicide can be prevented. They will be keen to talk to all of the Mums, Dads, Brothers, Sisters, Aunts, Uncles, Friends and Colleagues that would like to understand what they can do to help avoid suicide impacting their lives. The Baton will make a lengthy appearance during this period before it sets off to its final destination for the day.

The new Hope sculpture.

Final stop: Road to Edinburgh (10:30am - late)

Uniquely on the Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023, The Baton will be publicly carried between Glasgow and Edinburgh. (For all other locations, The Baton moves discreetly from one city to the next.) The intended route is indicated, and the Scottish public is invited to show their support for our Glasgow Baton-bearers as they carry The Baton through Sunday June 25 to arrive at Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park that evening.

The Baton of Hope UK Tour 2023 - routes and dates

Here is the full list of places the baton will start from in each city including the date and time it will be there.

Dassie Park, Glasgow - June 24, 2023 - 8:05am

Holyrood Park, Edinburgh - June 25, 2023 - 10am

Northumberland Park, Newcastle - June 27, 2023 - 8am

Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield - June 28, 2023 - 8:05am

Manchester - June 29, 2023

Queen’s University, Belfast - June 30, 2023 - 8am

Castle Green, Cardiff - July 1, 2023 - 8am

SS Great Britain, Bristol - July 2, 2023 - 10am

Alexander Stadium, Birmingham - July 3, 2023 - 8:30am

Milton Keynes Rose, Milton Keynes - July 4, 2023 - 8:05am

Peace Statue, Brighton - July 5, 2023 - 8am

Emirates Stadium, London - July 6, 2023 - 8am

How to get involved

