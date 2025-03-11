The Bay ITV: will there be a series 6? Latest on ITV show’s future and renewal status
- The Bay will wrap up its fifth series on ITV tonight.
- Hit crime drama has captivated the nation once again.
- But viewers might be wondering if it will be back in the future.
The Bay has kept audiences on its toes once again with yet another emotional and twisty mystery. It is set to reveal Hannah Dawson’s killer in the conclusion of season five tonight (March 11).
The cast has seen some changes this year, following departures at the end of the previous season back in 2023. Remind yourself of how many episodes are left in the latest series.
But will The Bay be back for series 6 in the future? Here’s all you need to know:
Will there be a series 6 of The Bay?
First making its debut on ITV back in 2019, it has become a regular fixture ever since. New seasons have arrived like clockwork every 2 years or so.
The Bay has steadily racked up millions of viewers each season - with season four seeing a peak of 6 million back in 2023. The latest figures have yet to be announced for series 5, however ITV have made it feel like an event by airing the season over the space of two weeks.
ITV has not yet announced whether The Bay will be renewed for a sixth series, but the broadcaster does tend to wait until after a season has finished. It didn’t announce Unforgotten would be back for a 7th series until after its most recent run concluded last month.
Expect an announcement on the future of The Bay following the conclusion of the latest season this week.
How to watch previous seasons of The Bay?
The ITV drama is now in its fifth series and if you have only just started to watch it, you might be wanting to go back and catch up on the previous seasons. Full box sets of all five seasons of The Bay are available to watch on ITVX for free - you just have to put up with advert breaks.
