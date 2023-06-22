Everything fans of The Black Keys need to know about their show at Glasgow

The Black Keys are performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week, marking the first time they’ve played UK shores since 2015. The duo are touring in support of their latest, 2022 LP ‘Dropout Boogie’ and will be joined by a backing band full of ‘incredible musicians’.

The Ohio-based duo are formed of singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The group have won five Grammy Awards including Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Album.

The Black Keys announced the tour back at the end of last year and fans were overjoyed to see the band for the first time in almost a decade. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney spoke on the tour: “After eight long years, we are excited to say The Black Keys are coming back to Europe and the UK.”

“We can’t wait to see you at the shows in these iconic venues.”

Here’s everything fans of The Black Keys need to know about their show at Glasgow OVO Hydro including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute tickets.

Door opening times for The Black Keys at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for The Black Keys upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 22 are set to open at 6.30pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro has confirmed the event will start at 7pm and is scheduled to finish at 10:50pm.

Full setlist for The Black Keys at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to Setlist.fm, The Black Key’s setlist for his most recent show at London’s O2 Arena live is below…

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival, a mass music concert and event to urge world leaders to act towards ending extreme poverty, in Central Park in New York on September 29, 2012.

I Got Mine

Fever

It Ain′t Over

Your Touch

Crawling King Snake (Big Joe Williams cover)

Tighten Up

Have Love, Will Travel (Richard Berry cover)

Lo/Hi

Howlin’ for You

Weight of Love

Heavy Soul

Everlasting Light

Next Girl

Your Team Is Looking Good

Ten Cent Pistol

Gold on the Ceiling

Wild Child

She’s Long Gone

Encore:

Little Black Submarines

Lonely Boy

Who is the support act for The Black Keys at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

American rock-band Spoon will be supporting The Black Keys on their European tour. Spoon were formed in 1993 by Britt Daniel and Jim Eno.

The Black Keys full UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

Glasgow OVO Hydro is the last UK show The Black Keys will play before they had back to Europe to complete their Dropout Boogie tour 2023.

Are there last-minute tickets for The Black Keys at Glasgow OVO Hydro?