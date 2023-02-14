The Chicks will be hitting the road, and bringing some country stars with them to the UK.

The Chicks have announced a massive world tour that includes five shows in cities across the UK. The news fans had been waiting years for also came with exciting news for Glasgow fans specifically.

The Chicks will be bringing their electric show to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, and fans will only have to wait a few months to see them.

The tour will be in support of The Chicks long-awaited fifth studio album Gaslighter which was released to rave reviews in July 2020 via Columbia Records. The 12-track record was co-produced by award-winning singer-songwriter, producer, and close friend of the band Jack Antonoff who is known for working with Taylor Swift.

The Chicks announced with a statement that read: “This last year on the road has been a whirlwind for us but it’s time to bring the party to the UK and Europe. We can’t wait to see everyone and play for all our fans across the pond – it’s been a long time coming, and we can’t wait to get back!”

So, how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about The Chicks in Glasgow.

When are The Chicks coming to Glasgow?

The Chicks are scheduled to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Wednesday June 28, 2023.

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available for presale on Live Nation from February 16 with the event kicking off at 10am. Make sure you are signed up to Live Nation before the event starts.

General sale for tickets starts on February, 17 from 10am on Live Nation .

The Chicks announce world tour 2023

Who is the support act?

Grammy award-winning country music sensation, Maren Morris is set as support on The Chicks 2023 World Tour for headline dates in Europe, U.K., and Canada.

Full list of UK dates

June, 27 - Cardiff - Cardiff Castle

June, 28 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

June, 30 - Dublin - 3Arena

Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Erwin Maguire of The Chicks

July, 2 - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

July, 4 - Manchester - AO Arena