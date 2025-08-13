Check-in at The Fortune Hotel opened again last week - but already a few players have had to turn in their key cards.
The Fortune Hotel will continue tonight (August 13) and tomorrow (August 14) on ITV1/ STV. Before the show starts at 9pm, remind yourself of who is in the cast and who has already left.
The first season is available on demand via ITVX/ STV Player and the new episodes will be added after they are broadcast. One pair will eventually walk away with £250,000 at the end of the series.
1. Host: Stephen Mangan
Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child
2. Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor
For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child
3. Briony & Chelsey - eliminated
Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child
4. Atholl & John - eliminated
Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2. | ITV / Tuesdays Child Photo: ITV / Tuesdays Child