The Fortune Hotel cast: who is still on the ITV show? Full list of pairs

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 09:42 BST

The Fortune Hotel is nearing its final - but who is left in the game? 👀🌴

The Fortune Hotel is nearing the finish line and just a handful of players are left. Viewers have had to wait an extra night for the latest episode as ITV shook-up its schedule.

Stephen Mangan is on hosting duties once again for the second series of the hit game show. It has just two episodes left before the winners are crowned - with the final taking place on Friday, August 29.

Just a few pairs are left in the competition and will compete for the prize money. The show ended on a cliff-hanger last week as the result of the latest Night Cap remained in the balance.

But prior to the show’s return tonight (August 28), which players are still in the competition? Here’s all you need to know.

Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise.

1. Host: Stephen Mangan

Episodes star Stephen Mangan is back on hosting duties for the second season of The Fortune Hotel. He will be welcoming the contestants to the Caribbean paradise.

For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

2. Late Check Out: Ellie Taylor

For the second season, The Fortune Hotel will have a companion vodcast on ITVX called Late Check Out. Comedian Ellie Taylor will be on hosting duties, fresh off the latest series of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel.

3. Briony & Chelsey - eliminated

Best friends Briony, 33, & Chelsey, 34 are cleaning business owners/ content creators from Wigan. They were the first pair to be eliminated after the first challenge - and didn't get the chance to check-in to the hotel.

Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2.

4. Atholl & John - eliminated

Father and son Atholl & John checked in-to The Fortune Hotel, but unfortunately, it was not a long stay. Aged 58 and 30, they are a retired police officer and waiter from the Scottish borders. They were eliminated in the first Night Cap of series 2.

