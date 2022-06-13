The Guilty Feminist: popular podcast show coming to Glasgow this weekend

Popular podcast The Guilty Feminist, which has been downloaded 95 million times since launching in 2016, is coming to Glasgow.

The show has been touring the UK since March and is almost at an end, with the penultimate show being held at the Pavilion this weekend.

The Guilty Feminist - described as part comedy, part deep-dive discussion, and part activism - explores our noble goals as 21st century feminists and our hypocrisies and insecurities which undermine them.

Each of the live shows includes a variety of world-class stand-up comics and some local guests for deep lively conversations - plus a musical act to have audiences singing in the aisles.

Guilty Feminist host Deborah Frances-White.

“I’m a feminist but I sorted my sequinned cape for this show before I got my booster,” said host Deborah Frances-White.

“Guilty Feminist audiences know how to bring a rock concert to a podcast recording. I can only imagine what a riot it’ll be after two years locked up! We’ve added some acts in these shows that you can only see live & that’s really the best way to experience the show anyway. Come join the Guilty Feminist army.”