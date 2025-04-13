Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Last of Us is about to return after two years away from the small screen 🍄

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Last of Us returns after two years away.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are back as Ellie and Joel.

But what time will the next episode be out?

The Last of Us is about to return for another devastating season - and it is only a few hours away. It comes more than two years after the first series came to a dramatic conclusion.

HBO has been keeping a tight lid on what to expect from the next batch of episodes. It is based on part of the second video game - The Last of Us: Part II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when will the first episode of the season come out? Here’s all you need to know:

When does The Last of Us season two start?

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal as Ellie and Joel in The Last of Us season two trailer. | HBO / Sky

The show is just a few hours away from returning. It is set to air on HBO in America today (April 13) and will arrive in the early hours of tomorrow (April 14) for viewers in the UK and Europe.

The Last of Us will be released weekly and there are set to be seven episodes in total. Slightly shorter than the first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is The Last of Us on TV?

HBO will be airing the first episode of the second season of The Last of Us at 9pm ET - it will also stream on Max at the same time. For British audiences this translates to 2am on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Sky will be repeating the episode at the far more reasonable time of 9pm. The episode is scheduled to run for 75 minutes.

What to expect from The Last of Us this week?

The second series premiere is titled ‘Future Days’. The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “After five years of peace, Joel and Ellie's collective past catches up with them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.