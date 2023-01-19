The National have announced a UK tour following the reveal of their new album featuring Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers

The National has announced their exciting tour across the UK and Ireland, as well as their ninth studio album First Two Pages of Frankenstein which is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023.

The tour will kick off in the US this May, and fans will be pleased to know that their worldwide tour includes a date in Glasgow.

Lead singer Matt Berninger wrote about the upcoming release said: “even though we’d always been anxious whenever we were working on a record, this was the first time it ever felt like maybe things really had come to an end,” with guitarist Bryce Dessner adding that the band “managed to come back together and approach everything from a different angle, and because of that we arrived at what feels like a new era for the band.”

The new LP was recorded at Long Pond Studio in upstate New York, where Aaron Dessner previously worked with Taylor Swift, who also features on the upcoming album. Dessner produced and worked closely with Swift on her 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, and the band featured on the Evermore song ‘coney island’.

Fans of Phoebe Bridgers will be pleased to know that The National has collaborated with the singer-songwriter on not one, but two songs from their upcoming album including ‘This Isn’t Helping’ and ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’.

So, when are The National coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The National coming to Glasgow?

The National are scheduled to play the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow on September 24, 2023.

How to get tickets for The National in Glasgow

Presale can be accessed via Gigs in Scotland from Thursday January 26 at 10am. Customers of O2 with access to O2 priority will also have access to a presale event on the same date which starts at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster at 10am on Friday January 27, 2023.

Who is the support act?

Soccer Mommy will be the opening act for The National when they come to play Glasgow.

First Two Pages of Frankenstein track list:

Once Upon A Poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens) Eucalyptus New Order T-Shirt This Isn’t Helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) Tropic Morning News Alien The Alcott (feat. Taylor Swift) Grease In Your Hair Ice Machines Your Mind Is Not Your Friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers) Send For Me

Full list of UK tour dates

September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 29 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

September 30 – Berlin, DE – Max-Schmeling-Halle

October 1 – Munich, DE – Zenith

October 4 – Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

October 5 – Porto, PT – Super Bock Arena

October 6 – Lisbon, PT – Campo Pequeno