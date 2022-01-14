The Sensational ‘60s Experience - big ‘60s acts coming to Glasgow

Some of the most popular music acts from the 1960s are to perform in Glasgow this summer.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:57 pm

The Sensational ‘60s Experience will see a number of big names from that decade performing at the Royal Concert Hall.

Who is performing?

Mike Pender MBE, the original voice of The Searchers, who had three number one hits, will be joined by The Trems, Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Fortunes and The Dakotas.

Mike Pender from The Searchers.

When is the show?

The show will be at the Royal Concert Hall on May 29, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

How do I get tickets?

You can get tickets on the website www.glasgowconcerthalls.com or by calling the box office, 0141 3538000.

