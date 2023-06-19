Philadelphia rockers The War on Drugs are set to perform at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week

The War on Drugs have ventured from across the pond and will soon bring their brand of Alternative Rock to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The Philadelphia rockers kicked-off the UK leg of their European tour in Brighton last weekend.

The Adam Granduciel-fronted outfit rose to fame during the early 2010s, garnering attention for their critically acclaimed LPs Slave Ambient & Lost in the Dream. After signing to Atlantic Records in 2017, the War on Drugs won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with ‘A Deeper Understanding’.

If you are hoping to attend The War on Drugs’ show at Glasgow OVO Hydro, there are some details to be aware of including door opening times, who the support act is and the full set list. You might also be wondering if you can get last-minute tickets to the event, so we’ve rounded up all the information below

Door opening times for The War on Drugs at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for The War on Drugs’ upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 20 are set to open at 6.30pm while the event starts at 7:15pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro has confirmed that the show is scheduled to finish at 10:30pm.

Full setlist for The War on Drugs at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to setlist.fm, The War on Drugs’ setlist for their most recent show at the Eden Project in Cornwall is as follows...

Pain

Oceans of Darkness

An Ocean in Between the Waves

In Reverse

Red Eyes

Victim

A Pagan Place(The Waterboys cover)

Thinking of a Place

I Don’t Live Here Anymore

Eyes to the Wind

I Don’t Wanna Wait

Under the Pressure

Harmonia’s Dream

Occasional Rain

Who is the support act for The War on Drugs at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

Beth Orton will be supporting the War on Drugs for their show at Glasgow OVO Hydro. Beth rose to prominence in the 1990s with memorable collaborations with notable acts such as The Chemical Brothers before going on to achieve widespread success with her own solo venture.

The War on Drugs upcoming UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

June

20 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

21 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

23 – Zenith, Paris

27 – Trinity College, Dublin

Are there last-minute tickets for The War on Drugs at Glasgow OVO Hydro?

