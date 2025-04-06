Will there be The White Lotus series 4? Renewal status and if a setting is confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The White Lotus’ trip to Thailand is coming to an end.
- HBO’s anthology series is preparing to check out this weekend.
- But will there be more guests heading to The White Lotus in the future?
A decision has been made on the future of The White Lotus - and it is good news for fans. The acclaimed anthology series is preparing to pack its bags and depart from Thailand after a very eventful stay.
The start time for the series 3 finale has been confirmed - for both UK and US audiences. While you can see who is in the cast here.
Listen now on Screen Babble: The Oscars - a year to forget? The White Lotus, Mystery Boxes and Harry Potter
But will The White Lotus be back for another season? Here’s all you need to know:
Will there be a fourth series of The White Lotus?
Variety reported back in January that HBO had decided to extend its vacation and had booked another trip to The White Lotus. Series four has been greenlit, the trade website reported, and it is aiming to go into production in 2026.
The website adds that creator-showrunner Mike White has “already pitched ideas” for the future instalment to HBO chief Casey Bloys.
Where will The White Lotus series 4 be set?
The setting for the next season of The White Lotus has yet to be confirmed. It has been renewed for a fourth series, but the location remains a mystery at this stage.
For its first series, the show was set in Hawaii, while the second season moved the action to Italy. The third, and most recent, was set and filmed in Thailand.
Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links)
Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here.
Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here.
Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.
The White Lotus has used Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts for filming throughout its run on HBO. The BBC reported that the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui was used in part for the third series.
The luxury hotel company has 133 sites, according to its website, so they will have plenty of places to pick for the next season. Let me know where you’d love to see The White Lotus check into next by email: [email protected].
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.