Things to do: 8 things to do in Glasgow's West End this summer - including WestFest

Published 19th May 2025, 18:22 BST

A look at what you can get up to in Glasgow’s West End this summer

Glasgow’s West End truly comes alive during the summer. You can expect music festivals, cultural events and celebrations of the summer.

In amongst all of that there are opportunities to just enjoy the West End for what it is, vibrant and filled with interesting places to eat and drink.

We’ve taken a look at just some of the things you can get up to in the West End this summer.

Kelvingrove Park is perfect if you're looking to find an outdoor space to enjoy the summer sun, when it arrives. Plenty of walks and you can enjoy great views of the river.

1. Kelvingrove Park

Kelvingrove Park is perfect if you're looking to find an outdoor space to enjoy the summer sun, when it arrives. Plenty of walks and you can enjoy great views of the river. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

WestFest returns for 2025 this June and there are some brilliant events planned including the Ashton Lane Street Party and Bard in the Botanics. It's a packed line-up so worth checking it out.

2. Ashton Lane Street Party

WestFest returns for 2025 this June and there are some brilliant events planned including the Ashton Lane Street Party and Bard in the Botanics. It's a packed line-up so worth checking it out. | Supplied

When the temperatures rise there's only one place to head for an ice cream. Located on Byres Road, in the heart of Glasgow's West End, the University Cafe is a must visit for their homemade Verrecchia's ice cream.

3. University Cafe

When the temperatures rise there's only one place to head for an ice cream. Located on Byres Road, in the heart of Glasgow's West End, the University Cafe is a must visit for their homemade Verrecchia's ice cream. | Canva/Getty Images

Glasgow Mela is the largest multi-cultural festival of music, dance and arts. It returns to Kelvingrove Park on Saturday, 22 June and promises to be just as colourful and vibrant as years gone by.

4. Glasgow Mela

Glasgow Mela is the largest multi-cultural festival of music, dance and arts. It returns to Kelvingrove Park on Saturday, 22 June and promises to be just as colourful and vibrant as years gone by. | Contributed

