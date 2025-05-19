Things to do: 8 things to do in Glasgow's West End this summer - including WestFest

Glasgow’s West End truly comes alive during the summer. You can expect music festivals, cultural events and celebrations of the summer.

In amongst all of that there are opportunities to just enjoy the West End for what it is, vibrant and filled with interesting places to eat and drink.

We’ve taken a look at just some of the things you can get up to in the West End this summer.

1 . Kelvingrove Park Kelvingrove Park is perfect if you're looking to find an outdoor space to enjoy the summer sun, when it arrives. Plenty of walks and you can enjoy great views of the river. | © Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Ashton Lane Street Party WestFest returns for 2025 this June and there are some brilliant events planned including the Ashton Lane Street Party and Bard in the Botanics. It's a packed line-up so worth checking it out. | Supplied

3 . University Cafe When the temperatures rise there's only one place to head for an ice cream. Located on Byres Road, in the heart of Glasgow's West End, the University Cafe is a must visit for their homemade Verrecchia's ice cream. | Canva/Getty Images