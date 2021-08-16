10 things to do in Glasgow this week

Welcome to the new week Glasgow. Here’s our pick of what’s on in the city, from Monday 16 - Friday 20 August.

Glasgow's SEC

I Am a Raver

Classic Grand, Jamaica Street / Friday, 6:30pm-9pm / Tickets £16.75 - Bookings available online.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why you should go: An epic opportunity to catch two Glasgow DJs in action playing past and present club anthems for a night of nostalgia you will never forget.

Nep Sidhu

Gallery of Modern Art, Royal Exchange Square / Monday-Friday 11am-4pm / Tickets are free and available to book online.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Why you should go: The Canadian artist’s work is on it’s first European tour. Sidhu’s pieces explore relationships between memory, memorial and the divine.

Polmadie Car Boot Sale

Jessie Street, Polmadie / Wednesday 7:30am-2:30pm / Free admission (£20 pitch hire)

Why should you go? Polmadie car boot sale is the only indoor car boot sale in Scotland and has stalls selling a wide array of products. Additionally Polmadie offers free toilet facilities, snack bars and home baking stands.

Scarlett Randle

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, St Vincent Street / Monday- Doors Open 8:30pm / Tickets £8.80

Why you should go: Local singer/songwriter Scarlett Randle is an upcoming prospect on the Scottish music scene. Randle’s music spans multiple genres including, jazz, pop and indie.

Lunchtime Yoga

Kadampa Meditation Centre, 78 Hutcheson Street / Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1:15pm-1:45pm / £4 per class

Why should you go: Take the time to exhale and enjoy some inner peace during your lunch break. Kadampa’s classes aim to help participants remain happy and positive as they tackle the challenges of modern life.

Our Plastic Ocean

Street Level Photoworks, 103 Trongate / Tuesday-Friday 10am-5pm / Free admission, no online booking required.

Why should you go? Our Plastic Ocean is a photo exhibition by international award winning photographer Mandy Barker. The photo series captures the qualities of marine plastic waste and aims to draw attention to global pollution.

Rotunda Comedy Club

28 Tunnel Street / Friday 8:30pm-10:45pm / Tickets £16.30 (Likely to sell out)

Rotunda Comedy Club

Why should you go? A headline show featuring 4 widely known British comedians. The lineup is as follows: Scottish Comedian of the year - Chris Forbes, Marc Jennings, plus two special guests.

Street Art Tour - Walking Tours In Glasgow

The Lighthouse, Mitchell Lane / Monday-Friday 2pm-3.30pm / Tickets £12

Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Why should you go? An awesome chance to visit and learn about Glasgow’s spectacular murals. Walking Tours in Glasgow takes a non-traditional approach to city touring aiming to immerse visitors in the spirit of the city whilst getting in a good hike.

Bamboo Nightclub

West Regent Street / Friday - Doors open 10:30pm / Free entry for Students before 11pm

Why should you go? An experience for the younger crowd, Bamboo serves up a refreshing mix of music that caters to most tastes. With nightclubs not long open, Bamboo on a Friday night is sure to be a party.

Festival Village

Candleriggs, Merchant City / Monday-Friday 11pm-10am / £ 4.50 Pint of Tennents