Many musicians were forced to cancel or reschedule performances in the city because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While there are restrictions on spectators at the moment – which have seen lots of events cancelled – here’s hoping we’ll have better luck this year and all these gigs will go ahead.

Whether you like classic rock, Motown, folk or a mix of the lot, there are lots of events being held in Glasgow to quench your thirst for live music.

Here are 20 of the best going ahead in 2022.

1. Sam Fender The Geordie musician will be performing at the OVO Hydro on March 26.

2. Diana Ross The Motown legend will be at the OVO Hydro on June 17.

3. Liam Gallagher Liam Gallagher, who headlined TRNSMT in 2021, will be taking over Hampden Park on June 26.

4. Celine Dion Get ready for some high notes. Celine Dion will be at the OVO Hydro on June 9.