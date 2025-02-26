Things to do in Glasgow: 6 things to do with kids in Glasgow in March - including British Science Week

We take a look at what’s on for the little ones in March.

This month we’ve taken a look at just some of the exciting events being held across the city aimed at kids, and we’ve compiled a list of them.

Wether they want to learn more about the city or want to take part in Glasgow International Comedy Festival, there’s something for everyone.

Here are six things to do with kids this March in Glasgow.

1. Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust

The Riverside Museum is a brilliant opportunity to learn about transport in Glasgow, and there's a bonus Star Wars exhibition during March - including a Lego mini-figure trail.

2. Riverside Museum

The Riverside Museum is a brilliant opportunity to learn about transport in Glasgow, and there's a bonus Star Wars exhibition during March - including a Lego mini-figure trail. | National World

Mini Museum Explorers at Kelvingrove lets little ones discover this incredible museum in the city's West End. Aimed at 3-5 year olds, these fun sessions mix free play and structured activities to enjoy together.

3. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Mini Museum Explorers at Kelvingrove lets little ones discover this incredible museum in the city's West End. Aimed at 3-5 year olds, these fun sessions mix free play and structured activities to enjoy together. | Leonid Andronov - stock.adobe.com

4. The Wee Ceilidh

