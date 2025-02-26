This month we’ve taken a look at just some of the exciting events being held across the city aimed at kids, and we’ve compiled a list of them.

Wether they want to learn more about the city or want to take part in Glasgow International Comedy Festival, there’s something for everyone.

Here are six things to do with kids this March in Glasgow.

1 . Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust runs their monthly tour on 8th March 2025. Tickets cost £6 Adult, £4 Child and should be booked in advance. | Contributed

2 . Riverside Museum The Riverside Museum is a brilliant opportunity to learn about transport in Glasgow, and there's a bonus Star Wars exhibition during March - including a Lego mini-figure trail. | National World

3 . Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum Mini Museum Explorers at Kelvingrove lets little ones discover this incredible museum in the city's West End. Aimed at 3-5 year olds, these fun sessions mix free play and structured activities to enjoy together. | Leonid Andronov - stock.adobe.com

4 . The Wee Ceilidh An afternoon filled with dancing at Sloans on 30th March 2025 as the Wee Ceilidh returns for March. Tickets cost £8 | Google