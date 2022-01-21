Banish the January blues with laughter yoga and live music

Covid restrictions for indoor events may not loosen until Monday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a cultural fix this weekend.

People’s Palace and Winter Gardens 124th Birthday Celebrations

The People’s Palace and Winter Gardens.

One of Glasgow’s most iconic landmarks marks its 124th birthday this weekend.

Citizens are invited to join in celebrations and call for the building to be “Repaired, Restored and Re-opened”.

The event is free with live music and refreshments to be provided.

Jelani Blackman

Following the release of his Unlimited Mixtape, Jelani Blackman is set to bring his infectious brand of rap to SWG.

The artist worked with a number of producers to deliver his latest mixtape, and also recently appeared on the latest Gorillaz EP.

Vels Trio

The experimental trio from Brighton are set to play the atmospheric Hug and Pint venue on Sunday.

The genre-fluid group have shared the stage with Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles, and have built up a cult following for their energetic live performances.

Laughter yoga

Start the year with a giggle by participating in this 3-day laughter yoga training course.

Led by Sharon Miller of Joyworks the course trains participants in the art of laughter yoga, a “unique and powerful” combination of laughter exercises and breathing based on mime and play.

Johanna Warren and support

Take a long weekend and mark the beginning of the Celtic Connections festival with this live performance from multi-instrumentalist and producer Johanna Warren.

Entirely self-produced, Chaotic Good is Warren’s first album for record label Wax Nine/Carpark and it is her boldest to date, finding her in a state of transition as she introduces listeners to a new phase of her artistry.

Oran Mor

This west end venue is hosting a Burns Night 2022 with Dave Anderson & Friends on 21 January . Guests can enjoy a traditional Scottish celebration complete with Piper, Haggis and Champit Tatties and a Toast to the Lassies along with a dram on arrival and entertainment. Tickets are £50 and can be bought on the Oran Mor website.

The Bard & His Belles Burns Supper for the Beatson

This annual Burns supper will take place at the Hilton Glasgow on 21 January, and guests can expect an evening of entertainment, three course meal, special guests including author and speaker Alison Edgar MBE, and music from the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Tickets are £70 and can be bought on the Beatson website.

Burns Big Night In