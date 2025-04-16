The Easter holidays are upon us and we know how difficult it can be keeping the kids entertained, so we took a look at some of the best things to do around the city to get out of the grey weather this month.
We’ve chosen some favourites alongside some hidden gems. Take a look and let us know your favourite indoor attractions in Glasgow.
1. Glasgow Climbing Centre
Where is it?: 534 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1RN
Why will they'll love it?: Glasgow Climbing Centre offers 58 panels to climb, ensuring that there the facility is perfect for new and experienced climbers. If you fancy a bite to eat afterwards, the Flavour Bomb Kitchen located on the upper level is a hidden gem.
How much does it cost?: Prices vary depending on when you go. Lifetime registration costs £10, with day registration costing £2. On and Off Peak Pricing also applies. Adult: Off Peak £11 / Peak £13, Student/Concession: Off Peak £10 / Peak £11, Junior: On and Off Peak £9, Bouldering Only: On and Off Peak £9.50. 5 and under including kit: On and Off Peak £7. | Glasgow Climbing Centre
2. Glasgow Museums Resource Centre
Where is it?: 200 Woodhead Rd, Glasgow G53 7NN
Why will they'll love it?: Glasgow Museums Resource Centre is a rare glimpse behind the scenes at what makes up the city's incredible museums. Only 2% of the city's collections are on display at any one time and the majority of the remaining objects are stored here.
How much does it cost?: Free, but booking is a must. | Glasgow Life
3. The Hunterian Museum
Where is it?: University of Glasgow, 82 Hillhead St, Glasgow G12 8QQ
Why will they love it?: The oldest public museum in Scotland. It features a zoology collection, a modern art gallery and the Mackintosh House – a replica of the interior Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s own house. The Hunterian is a Glasgow favourite to keep the kids entertained.
How much does it cost?: Free, however entry to Mackintosh's house costs Adults: £10, Concessions: £6, Under 18s: Free | Contributed
4. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum
Where is it?: Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8AG
Why will they love it?: No list of things to do is complete without Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The historic building houses interactive displays and incredible collections of art from some of the world's most influential artists. Specially curated art, history and science displays are perfect for little ones.
How much does it cost? Free | Glasgow Life
