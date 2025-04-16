1 . Glasgow Climbing Centre

Where is it?: 534 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1RN Why will they'll love it?: Glasgow Climbing Centre offers 58 panels to climb, ensuring that there the facility is perfect for new and experienced climbers. If you fancy a bite to eat afterwards, the Flavour Bomb Kitchen located on the upper level is a hidden gem. How much does it cost?: Prices vary depending on when you go. Lifetime registration costs £10, with day registration costing £2. On and Off Peak Pricing also applies. Adult: Off Peak £11 / Peak £13, Student/Concession: Off Peak £10 / Peak £11, Junior: On and Off Peak £9, Bouldering Only: On and Off Peak £9.50. 5 and under including kit: On and Off Peak £7. | Glasgow Climbing Centre